Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Earnings results for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 239.58%. The high price target for SRNE is $35.00 and the low price target for SRNE is $26.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sorrento Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

In the past three months, Sorrento Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 25.79% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE



Earnings for Sorrento Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -8.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -8.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sorrento Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 13.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

