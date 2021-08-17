Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Earnings results for SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

SRAX last released its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.44. The company earned $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SRAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.10 per share. SRAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. SRAX will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SRAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.57%. The high price target for SRAX is $10.00 and the low price target for SRAX is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SRAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.17, SRAX has a forecasted upside of 111.6% from its current price of $3.86. SRAX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

SRAX does not currently pay a dividend. SRAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SRAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.81% of the stock of SRAX is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.41% of the stock of SRAX is held by institutions.

Earnings for SRAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of SRAX is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SRAX is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SRAX has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

