Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Earnings results for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.54.

Staffing 360 Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Staffing 360 Solutions has generated ($14.16) earnings per share over the last year (($11.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Staffing 360 Solutions are expected to decrease by -88.61% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $0.18 per share. Staffing 360 Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Staffing 360 Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “8035151”.

Analyst Opinion on Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 271.18%. The high price target for STAF is $8.50 and the low price target for STAF is $8.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Staffing 360 Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Staffing 360 Solutions has a forecasted upside of 271.2% from its current price of $2.29. Staffing 360 Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Staffing 360 Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

In the past three months, Staffing 360 Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Staffing 360 Solutions is held by insiders. Only 7.82% of the stock of Staffing 360 Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF



Earnings for Staffing 360 Solutions are expected to decrease by -88.61% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Staffing 360 Solutions is -0.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

