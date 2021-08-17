Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Earnings results for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

StoneCo last issued its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985 million. Its revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.3. Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.40 per share. StoneCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.65%. The high price target for STNE is $100.00 and the low price target for STNE is $53.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

StoneCo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.78, StoneCo has a forecasted upside of 42.6% from its current price of $51.02. StoneCo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo does not currently pay a dividend. StoneCo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

In the past three months, StoneCo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.54% of the stock of StoneCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE



Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 96.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 96.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.69. StoneCo has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

