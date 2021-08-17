Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Earnings results for Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Summer Infant last posted its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $36.20 million during the quarter. Summer Infant has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. Summer Infant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Summer Infant will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Dividend Strength: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant does not currently pay a dividend. Summer Infant does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

In the past three months, Summer Infant insiders have bought 38.18% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,890.00 in company stock and sold $39,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Summer Infant is held by insiders. 43.05% of the stock of Summer Infant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR



The P/E ratio of Summer Infant is 62.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.73. The P/E ratio of Summer Infant is 62.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 27.50. Summer Infant has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here