Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Earnings results for Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.56.

Teligent last posted its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $11.59 million during the quarter. Teligent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Teligent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Teligent will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teligent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 364.04%. The high price target for TLGT is $2.00 and the low price target for TLGT is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teligent has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Teligent has a forecasted upside of 364.0% from its current price of $0.43. Teligent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent does not currently pay a dividend. Teligent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

In the past three months, Teligent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Teligent is held by insiders. Only 13.34% of the stock of Teligent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT



More latest stories: here