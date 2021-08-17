Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Earnings results for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.02.

The Home Depot last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. Its revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Home Depot has generated $12.03 earnings per share over the last year ($13.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for The Home Depot are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $14.14 to $14.79 per share. The Home Depot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. The Home Depot will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Home Depot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $332.96, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.62%. The high price target for HD is $386.00 and the low price target for HD is $300.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Home Depot has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $332.96, The Home Depot has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $335.05. The Home Depot has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Home Depot has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Home Depot is 54.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Home Depot will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.62% next year. This indicates that The Home Depot will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

In the past three months, The Home Depot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,751,608.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of The Home Depot is held by insiders. 65.45% of the stock of The Home Depot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD



Earnings for The Home Depot are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $14.14 to $14.79 per share. The P/E ratio of The Home Depot is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of The Home Depot is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.20. The Home Depot has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Home Depot has a P/B Ratio of 109.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here