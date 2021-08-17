Earnings and Growth Analysis : TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Earnings results for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

TOMI Environmental Solutions last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TOMI Environmental Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. TOMI Environmental Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42439”.

Dividend Strength: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. TOMI Environmental Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

In the past three months, TOMI Environmental Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.60% of the stock of TOMI Environmental Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.96% of the stock of TOMI Environmental Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ



TOMI Environmental Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

