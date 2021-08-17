Earnings and Growth Analysis : ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Earnings results for ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

ToughBuilt Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). ToughBuilt Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ToughBuilt Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.83%. The high price target for TBLT is $2.00 and the low price target for TBLT is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries does not currently pay a dividend. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

In the past three months, ToughBuilt Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of ToughBuilt Industries is held by insiders. Only 10.67% of the stock of ToughBuilt Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT



The P/E ratio of ToughBuilt Industries is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ToughBuilt Industries is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ToughBuilt Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

