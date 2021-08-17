Earnings and Growth Analysis : Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Earnings results for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Dividend Strength: Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not currently pay a dividend. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

In the past three months, Tuscan Holdings Corp. II insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.60% of the stock of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.04% of the stock of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA



Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a P/B Ratio of 38.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

