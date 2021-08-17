numbers crunched for you before earnings results UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Earnings results for UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

UP Fintech last posted its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. UP Fintech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UP Fintech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.07%. The high price target for TIGR is $38.60 and the low price target for TIGR is $21.10. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UP Fintech has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.10, UP Fintech has a forecasted upside of 104.1% from its current price of $14.75. UP Fintech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech does not currently pay a dividend. UP Fintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

In the past three months, UP Fintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.90% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.05% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR



The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 61.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 61.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.90. UP Fintech has a P/B Ratio of 9.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

