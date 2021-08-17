Earnings and Growth Analysis : Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Earnings results for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

Walmart last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year ($4.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for Walmart are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.33 per share. Walmart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Walmart will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walmart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $163.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.42%. The high price target for WMT is $181.00 and the low price target for WMT is $131.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Walmart has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart pays a meaningful dividend of 1.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Walmart has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walmart is 40.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walmart will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.76% next year. This indicates that Walmart will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

In the past three months, Walmart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,980,362,292.00 in company stock. 48.44% of the stock of Walmart is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.16% of the stock of Walmart is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Walmart (NYSE:WMT



Walmart has a PEG Ratio of 4.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Walmart has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

