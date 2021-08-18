Reports First Quarter 2020 Results 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Earnings results for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.7.

21Vianet Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company earned $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group has generated ($4.14) earnings per share over the last year (($3.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.42) per share. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 21Vianet Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.43%. The high price target for VNET is $47.00 and the low price target for VNET is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

21Vianet Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, 21Vianet Group has a forecasted upside of 131.4% from its current price of $16.42. 21Vianet Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group does not currently pay a dividend. 21Vianet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

In the past three months, 21Vianet Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.10% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.15% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)



Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 21Vianet Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

