Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Earnings results for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Analog Devices last posted its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year ($4.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Earnings for Analog Devices are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $6.92 per share. Analog Devices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Analog Devices will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1767395”.

Analyst Opinion on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Analog Devices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.65%. The high price target for ADI is $200.00 and the low price target for ADI is $134.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Analog Devices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.36, Analog Devices has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $166.30. Analog Devices has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Analog Devices has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Analog Devices is 56.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Analog Devices will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.88% next year. This indicates that Analog Devices will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

In the past three months, Analog Devices insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,780,683.00 in company stock. Only 0.91% of the stock of Analog Devices is held by insiders. 90.02% of the stock of Analog Devices is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI



Earnings for Analog Devices are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $6.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Analog Devices is 39.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Analog Devices is 39.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. Analog Devices has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Analog Devices has a P/B Ratio of 5.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here