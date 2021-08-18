Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Earnings results for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bath & Body Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.18%. The high price target for BBWI is $85.00 and the low price target for BBWI is $74.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bath & Body Works has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.80, Bath & Body Works has a forecasted upside of 33.2% from its current price of $59.17. Bath & Body Works has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bath & Body Works does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bath & Body Works is 17.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bath & Body Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.54% next year. This indicates that Bath & Body Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

In the past three months, Bath & Body Works insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.31% of the stock of Bath & Body Works is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.00% of the stock of Bath & Body Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI



Earnings for Bath & Body Works are expected to grow by 10.47% in the coming year, from $4.01 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Bath & Body Works is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Bath & Body Works is 11.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.08. Bath & Body Works has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

