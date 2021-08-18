Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Earnings results for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

BioLineRx last posted its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. BioLineRx has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioLineRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.72) per share. BioLineRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. BioLineRx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-295-2634.

Analyst Opinion on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLineRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 401.73%. The high price target for BLRX is $19.00 and the low price target for BLRX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioLineRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, BioLineRx has a forecasted upside of 401.7% from its current price of $2.89. BioLineRx has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx does not currently pay a dividend. BioLineRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

In the past three months, BioLineRx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by insiders. Only 10.25% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX



Earnings for BioLineRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLineRx has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

