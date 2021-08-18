Earnings : What to expect Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Earnings results for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brinker International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.56%. The high price target for EAT is $85.00 and the low price target for EAT is $40.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International does not currently pay a dividend. Brinker International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

In the past three months, Brinker International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,795,935.00 in company stock. Only 3.72% of the stock of Brinker International is held by insiders. 92.11% of the stock of Brinker International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT



Earnings for Brinker International are expected to grow by 62.22% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $5.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 2,547.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Brinker International is 2,547.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.08. Brinker International has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

