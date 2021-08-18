Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Earnings results for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Cisco Systems last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Its revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Earnings for Cisco Systems are expected to grow by 5.59% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.02 per share. Cisco Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Cisco Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.11%. The high price target for CSCO is $63.00 and the low price target for CSCO is $41.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cisco Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.59, Cisco Systems has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $56.01. Cisco Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cisco Systems has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cisco Systems is 50.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cisco Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.01% next year. This indicates that Cisco Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

In the past three months, Cisco Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,186,457.00 in company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Cisco Systems is held by insiders. 65.11% of the stock of Cisco Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO



Earnings for Cisco Systems are expected to grow by 5.59% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Cisco Systems is 23.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.92. The P/E ratio of Cisco Systems is 23.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.20. Cisco Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cisco Systems has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here