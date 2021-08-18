How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Earnings results for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Corporación América Airports last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year (($1.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Corporación América Airports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $0.73 per share. Corporación América Airports has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Corporación América Airports will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corporación América Airports in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports does not currently pay a dividend. Corporación América Airports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

In the past three months, Corporación América Airports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.06% of the stock of Corporación América Airports is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP



Earnings for Corporación América Airports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -2.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -2.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corporación América Airports has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

