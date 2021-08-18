Must-See Earnings Estimates Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Earnings results for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

DAQO New Energy Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Daqo New Energy last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($2.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $9.81 to $9.47 per share. Daqo New Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Daqo New Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159546”.

Analyst Opinion on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.50%. The high price target for DQ is $112.00 and the low price target for DQ is $62.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Daqo New Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

In the past three months, Daqo New Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.61% of the stock of Daqo New Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ



Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $9.81 to $9.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 20.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 20.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 18.81. Daqo New Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

