Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Earnings results for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DLocal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.13%. The high price target for DLO is $72.00 and the low price target for DLO is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DLocal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, DLocal has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $48.51. DLocal has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal does not currently pay a dividend. DLocal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

In the past three months, DLocal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of DLocal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO



Earnings for DLocal are expected to grow by 91.30% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.44 per share.

