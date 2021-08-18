Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Earnings results for Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Eltek last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Eltek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Eltek will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Eltek does not currently pay a dividend. Eltek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Eltek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.93% of the stock of Eltek is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Eltek is 11.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Eltek is 11.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. Eltek has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

