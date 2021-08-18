Will stock surge before Earnings results? Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Earnings results for Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Dividend Strength: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping does not currently pay a dividend. Grindrod Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

In the past three months, Grindrod Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Grindrod Shipping is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN



The P/E ratio of Grindrod Shipping is -10.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Grindrod Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

