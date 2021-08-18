Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Earnings results for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hepion Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 10.62% of the stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.56) per share. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

