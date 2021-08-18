Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Earnings results for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Immunome last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Immunome has generated ($3.62) earnings per share over the last year. Immunome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immunome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.10%. The high price target for IMNM is $18.00 and the low price target for IMNM is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immunome has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Immunome has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $13.73. Immunome has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome does not currently pay a dividend. Immunome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

In the past three months, Immunome insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $229,390.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 19.20% of the stock of Immunome is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.88% of the stock of Immunome is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM



The P/E ratio of Immunome is -3.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Immunome is -3.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Immunome has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

