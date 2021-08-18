Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Earnings results for John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Analyst Opinion on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.57%. The high price target for JBSS is $100.00 and the low price target for JBSS is $100.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

In the past three months, John B. Sanfilippo & Son insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.02% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.39% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS



The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 29.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

