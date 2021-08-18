Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Earnings results for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

JOYY last released its earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. JOYY has generated ($2.18) earnings per share over the last year ($15.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for JOYY are expected to grow by 7,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $2.20 per share. JOYY has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. JOYY will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “8995467”.

Analyst Opinion on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JOYY in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 222.96%. The high price target for YY is $165.00 and the low price target for YY is $80.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JOYY has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $130.80, JOYY has a forecasted upside of 223.0% from its current price of $40.50.

Dividend Strength: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. JOYY does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, JOYY will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.27% in the coming year. This indicates that JOYY may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

In the past three months, JOYY insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.00% of the stock of JOYY is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.80% of the stock of JOYY is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY



Earnings for JOYY are expected to grow by 7,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 2.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of JOYY is 2.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.15. JOYY has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

