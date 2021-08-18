Nothing seems to bother Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Earnings results for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaltura in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.05%. The high price target for KLTR is $17.00 and the low price target for KLTR is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kaltura has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.88, Kaltura has a forecasted upside of 33.1% from its current price of $11.18. Kaltura has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura does not currently pay a dividend. Kaltura does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

In the past three months, Kaltura insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR



More latest stories: here