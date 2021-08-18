How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Earnings results for LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

LightInTheBox last issued its earnings results on June 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $112.05 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. LightInTheBox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Dividend Strength: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox does not currently pay a dividend. LightInTheBox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

In the past three months, LightInTheBox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.20% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.54% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)



The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 8.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 8.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. LightInTheBox has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

