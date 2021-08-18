Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Earnings results for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.75.

Lowe’s Companies last issued its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Its revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has generated $8.86 earnings per share over the last year ($9.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for Lowe’s Companies are expected to grow by 4.66% in the coming year, from $10.94 to $11.45 per share. Lowe’s Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Lowe’s Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $207.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.08%. The high price target for LOW is $250.00 and the low price target for LOW is $159.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lowe’s Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $207.92, Lowe’s Companies has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $182.26. Lowe’s Companies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lowe’s Companies has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 36.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lowe’s Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.95% next year. This indicates that Lowe’s Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

In the past three months, Lowe’s Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,906,190.00 in company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Lowe’s Companies is held by insiders. 69.82% of the stock of Lowe’s Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW



Earnings for Lowe’s Companies are expected to grow by 4.66% in the coming year, from $10.94 to $11.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 19.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 19.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.13. Lowe’s Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lowe’s Companies has a P/B Ratio of 92.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

