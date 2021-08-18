Earnings and Growth Analysis : Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Earnings results for Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meten EdtechX Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 480.05%. The high price target for METX is $3.00 and the low price target for METX is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. Meten EdtechX Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

In the past three months, Meten EdtechX Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Meten EdtechX Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX



