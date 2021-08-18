Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Earnings results for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock are expected to decrease by -13.16% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.66 per share. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is 81.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

In the past three months, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is held by insiders. Only 21.68% of the stock of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT



Earnings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock are expected to decrease by -13.16% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is 9.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.92. The P/E ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is 9.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.20. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a P/B Ratio of 17.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

