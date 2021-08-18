Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Earnings results for Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Muscle Maker last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Muscle Maker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Dividend Strength: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker does not currently pay a dividend. Muscle Maker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

In the past three months, Muscle Maker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.97% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by insiders. Only 6.97% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL



The P/E ratio of Muscle Maker is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Muscle Maker has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

