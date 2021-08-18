Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Earnings results for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Nano Dimension last released its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Nano Dimension has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Nano Dimension will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Nano Dimension does not currently pay a dividend. Nano Dimension does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nano Dimension insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.24% of the stock of Nano Dimension is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Nano Dimension is -5.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nano Dimension has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

