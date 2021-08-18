Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Earnings results for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

NuCana last released its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by $2.14. NuCana has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NuCana are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.19) per share. NuCana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NuCana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 753.66%. The high price target for NCNA is $22.00 and the low price target for NCNA is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NuCana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, NuCana has a forecasted upside of 753.7% from its current price of $2.05. NuCana has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana does not currently pay a dividend. NuCana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

In the past three months, NuCana insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.96% of the stock of NuCana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA



Earnings for NuCana are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.19) per share. The P/E ratio of NuCana is -1.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NuCana is -1.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NuCana has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

