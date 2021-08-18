Earnings and Growth Analysis : NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Earnings results for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

NVIDIA last issued its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm earned $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.1. Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.52 per share. NVIDIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. NVIDIA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NVIDIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $190.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.16%. The high price target for NVDA is $250.00 and the low price target for NVDA is $100.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NVIDIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 30 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.38, NVIDIA has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $194.58. NVIDIA has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA has a dividend yield of 0.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NVIDIA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NVIDIA is 7.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NVIDIA will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.55% next year. This indicates that NVIDIA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

In the past three months, NVIDIA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $129,553,225.00 in company stock. Only 4.47% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by insiders. Only 15.18% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA



Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 92.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 92.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.16. NVIDIA has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NVIDIA has a P/B Ratio of 28.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

