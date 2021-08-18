worth buying post Earnings results? OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Earnings results for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OSI Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.97%. The high price target for OSIS is $140.00 and the low price target for OSIS is $103.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OSI Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.60, OSI Systems has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $98.88. OSI Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

OSI Systems does not currently pay a dividend. OSI Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OSI Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,400,750.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by insiders. 90.26% of the stock of OSI Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for OSI Systems are expected to grow by 5.31% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $5.55 per share. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of OSI Systems is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.16. OSI Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OSI Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

