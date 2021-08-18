Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Earnings results for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Partner Communications last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250 million for the quarter. Partner Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.4. Partner Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Partner Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-254-7270.

Analyst Opinion on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Partner Communications in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Partner Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

In the past three months, Partner Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by insiders. Only 2.04% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR



The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 219.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 219.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.21. Partner Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

