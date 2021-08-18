Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Earnings results for PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.14.

PrimeEnergy Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). PrimeEnergy Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Dividend Strength: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources does not currently pay a dividend. PrimeEnergy Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

In the past three months, PrimeEnergy Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.46% of the stock of PrimeEnergy Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.84% of the stock of PrimeEnergy Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG



The P/E ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources is -18.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PrimeEnergy Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

