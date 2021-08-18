Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Earnings results for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Its revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year (($7.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $1.24 per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722144”.

Analyst Opinion on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.60%. The high price target for RRGB is $50.00 and the low price target for RRGB is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not currently pay a dividend. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

In the past three months, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $88,948.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by insiders. 95.97% of the stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB



Earnings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is -3.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

