Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Earnings results for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.96%. The high price target for HOOD is $65.35 and the low price target for HOOD is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Robinhood Markets has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.45, Robinhood Markets has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $46.67. Robinhood Markets has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets does not currently pay a dividend. Robinhood Markets does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

In the past three months, Robinhood Markets insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,200,283.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD



More latest stories: here