Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Earnings results for SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

SFL last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SFL are expected to grow by 33.85% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.87 per share. SFL has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. SFL will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 866-331-1332 with passcode “9046128 #”.

Analyst Opinion on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SFL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.05%. The high price target for SFL is $10.00 and the low price target for SFL is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SFL has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SFL is 68.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SFL will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that SFL will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SFL (NYSE:SFL)

In the past three months, SFL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.36% of the stock of SFL is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SFL (NYSE:SFL



Earnings for SFL are expected to grow by 33.85% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of SFL is -7.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SFL has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

