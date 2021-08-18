Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Earnings results for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sharps Compliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.95%. The high price target for SMED is $25.00 and the low price target for SMED is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sharps Compliance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Sharps Compliance has a forecasted upside of 99.0% from its current price of $9.55. Sharps Compliance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance does not currently pay a dividend. Sharps Compliance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

In the past three months, Sharps Compliance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,898,200.00 in company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.78% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED



Earnings for Sharps Compliance are expected to decrease by -10.45% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 16.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 16.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.56. Sharps Compliance has a P/B Ratio of 5.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

