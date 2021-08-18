Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Earnings results for Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

SiNtx Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.33%. The high price target for SINT is $2.75 and the low price target for SINT is $2.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sintx Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Sintx Technologies has a forecasted upside of 108.3% from its current price of $1.32. Sintx Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sintx Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

In the past three months, Sintx Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Sintx Technologies is held by insiders. Only 6.22% of the stock of Sintx Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT



The P/E ratio of Sintx Technologies is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sintx Technologies is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sintx Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here