Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Earnings results for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile last posted its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.0. Earnings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are expected to grow by 36.51% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.72 per share. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.10%. The high price target for SQM is $70.00 and the low price target for SQM is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $48.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays a meaningful dividend of 1.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 70.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.63% next year. This indicates that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

In the past three months, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.59% of the stock of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM



Earnings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are expected to grow by 36.51% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 68.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 68.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 18.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a P/B Ratio of 5.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here