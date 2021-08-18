Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Earnings results for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

SpartanNash last announced its earnings data on June 1st, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm earned $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for SpartanNash are expected to grow by 9.14% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.03 per share. SpartanNash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. SpartanNash will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SpartanNash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.10%. The high price target for SPTN is $21.00 and the low price target for SPTN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SpartanNash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.25, SpartanNash has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $20.50. SpartanNash has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SpartanNash has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SpartanNash is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SpartanNash will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.41% next year. This indicates that SpartanNash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

In the past three months, SpartanNash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by insiders. 80.88% of the stock of SpartanNash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN



Earnings for SpartanNash are expected to grow by 9.14% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of SpartanNash is 9.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.13. SpartanNash has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here