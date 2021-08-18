Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Earnings results for Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Sunlands Technology Group last released its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Sunlands Technology Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Sunlands Technology Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159459”.

Analyst Opinion on Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Dividend Strength: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group does not currently pay a dividend. Sunlands Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

In the past three months, Sunlands Technology Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of Sunlands Technology Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG



The P/E ratio of Sunlands Technology Group is -1.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

