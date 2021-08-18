Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Earnings results for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62.

Synopsys last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.6. Earnings for Synopsys are expected to grow by 6.70% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.94 per share. Synopsys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Synopsys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “9581321”.

Analyst Opinion on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synopsys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $300.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.16%. The high price target for SNPS is $340.00 and the low price target for SNPS is $220.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys does not currently pay a dividend. Synopsys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

In the past three months, Synopsys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,165,844.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of Synopsys is held by insiders. 79.21% of the stock of Synopsys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS



Earnings for Synopsys are expected to grow by 6.70% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 56.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 56.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.15. Synopsys has a PEG Ratio of 4.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synopsys has a P/B Ratio of 9.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

