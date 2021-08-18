worth buying post Earnings results? Target (NYSE:TGT)

Earnings results for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.38.

Target last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Target has generated $9.42 earnings per share over the last year ($12.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -0.64% in the coming year, from $12.43 to $12.35 per share. Target has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Target will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Target (NYSE:TGT)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Target in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $244.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.88%. The high price target for TGT is $305.00 and the low price target for TGT is $188.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Target has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $244.78, Target has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $254.65. Target has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target pays a meaningful dividend of 1.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Target has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Target is 28.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Target will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.02% next year. This indicates that Target will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Target (NYSE:TGT)

In the past three months, Target insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,468,598.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Target is held by insiders. 73.21% of the stock of Target is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Target (NYSE:TGT



Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -0.64% in the coming year, from $12.43 to $12.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.13. Target has a PEG Ratio of 1.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Target has a P/B Ratio of 8.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

