Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Earnings results for The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.48.

The Children’s Place last released its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Children’s Place has generated ($3.65) earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.8. Earnings for The Children’s Place are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $7.98 to $8.36 per share. The Children’s Place has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. The Children’s Place will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Children’s Place in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.76%. The high price target for PLCE is $150.00 and the low price target for PLCE is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Children’s Place has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.70, The Children’s Place has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $100.58. The Children’s Place has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place does not currently pay a dividend. The Children’s Place does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

In the past three months, The Children’s Place insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,233,529.00 in company stock. Only 5.01% of the stock of The Children’s Place is held by insiders. 95.82% of the stock of The Children’s Place is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE



Earnings for The Children’s Place are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $7.98 to $8.36 per share. The P/E ratio of The Children’s Place is 79.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.91. The P/E ratio of The Children’s Place is 79.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.13. The Children’s Place has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Children’s Place has a P/B Ratio of 15.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

